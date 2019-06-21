One high-profile Premier League star has shockingly rejected a massively lucrative move to China, the ace was offered a basic contract worth just over £200,000-a-week.

According to Mirror Football, Chelsea star Willian has decided to reject a big-money move to Chinese Super League side Shanghai Greenland Shenhua, it’s understood that the Asian giants offered Chelsea £17.8m for the star’s signature and as per Brazilian outlet Esporte, the Blues accepted this transfer offer.

Willian was offered a huge basic salary of £10.8m per yer, this equates to just over £205,000-a-week, the contract offer also included bonuses based on appearances, goals, and Shanghai winning the Super League title.

Shanghai Shenhua certainly pulled out all the stops to attempt to lure the stay away from Stamford Bridge, it’s also understood that a rented flat, two two chauffeur-driven cars and even extra money for plane tickets were offered by the side managed by former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores.

Willian is entering the final year of his contract with the Blues and the winger is beginning to attract interest from several sides, earlier this week Sky Sports revealed that Spanish giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both made a bid to sign the former Shaktar Donetsk star.

Willian’s professionalism amidst these transfer offers will no doubt impress Chelsea’s hierarchy, it’s also understood that the west London club are set to offer the star a two-year contract extension considering that he’s shown his desire to stay in the Premier League.

The Brazilian star has endured more than his fair share of criticism from Chelsea fans in recent seasons, but the Blues faithful need to realise that following Eden Hazard’s departure and the two-window transfer ban that the club will be better off if they keep hold of their important first-team players.

Next season Willian will be expected to battle new signing Christian Pulisic, Spaniard Pedro and talented youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi (once he returns from injury) for a starting spot.