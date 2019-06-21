Two crucial factors Real Madrid are relying on to land superstar signing next summer

Real Madrid are reportedly planning on launching a bid to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain next summer.

The Spanish giants have been very active early on this time round, confirming the signings of Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy in a matter of weeks as Zinedine Zidane oversees a crucial squad overhaul.

SEE MORE: Bid made: Real Madrid look to hijack Barcelona move with €130m plus player swap deal for superstar

After suffering such huge disappointment last season as they ended up trophyless and well off the pace set by rivals Barcelona, changes were needed and they have certainly arrived.

Whether or not they’ll be successful changes remains to be seen, but according to AS, Real Madrid already have plans in mind for next summer as they look to add a marquee signing each year.

It’s suggested that they will prioritise PSG and France superstar Mbappe, but any such move would depend on two fundamental factors. Firstly, he will have to avoid signing a contract renewal with the Ligue 1 champions, while he would also have to express a desire to move on.

Time will tell if he’s willing to play ball and force a move to Real Madrid, although perhaps much will depend on whether or not PSG can continue to dominate domestically next season and make a much bigger impression in the Champions League.

Given Mbappe has bagged 60 goals and 32 assists in 87 games for PSG, there is certainly no issue over how important he is to the side. However, they must be able to match his ambition moving forward and so that could open the door for a move to the Spanish capital.

Having brought in Hazard this summer to add star power both on and off the pitch, based on the report above, it will be Mbappe to provide the same boost in 12 months time if things go to plan for Real Madrid.