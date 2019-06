Tammy Abraham scored an instinctive goal for England U21’s tonight, as he handed the Three Lions a very slim chance of making the knockout stages of the competition.

Having just gone 2-1 down, Abraham scored almost instantly, getting himself onto the end of a long ball before finishing from a tight angle to draw the Three Lions level.

England had just conceded shortly after Abraham’s goal, thus it looks like the Chelsea man’s efforts are going to be a little too late for England’s liking.