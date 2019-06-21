Video: Demarai Gray scores fantastic 20-yard effort to give England U21’s hope vs Romania U21’s

Leicester City winger Demarai Gray scored a fine effort from outside the box this evening as he gave England hope of beating Romania at the U21 Euros.

Having just gone down 1-0 thanks to a penalty, it looked as if England were heading out of the competition after just two games.

However, following this strike from Gray, England now have hope of beating Romania, something that’ll give them a fighting chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Will England go on to win from here and keep their Euro dream alive? We’ll just have to wait and see…