Video: England U21’s knocked out of Euros as Romania compile misery with brilliant volley goal

England U21’s were knocked out of the European Championships this evening, as Romania beat the Three Lions 4-2.

It was a mad end to the game, with all the goals coming in the last 25 minutes, however the best had to be Florinel Coman’s last-minute volley.

Having already been 3-2 up, Romania made sure England were to be going home early, as Coman latched onto a loose ball before firing home his attempt into the top corner.

It was a brilliant performance from Romania on a night that England are certainly going to want to forget in a hurry.