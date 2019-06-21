Menu

Video: Luis Suarez almost scores one of the goals of the year with halfway line volley in Uruguay vs Japan

Copa America
Luis Suarez almost scored one of the goals of the year for Uruguay last night, as his side drew 2-2 with Japan in the Copa America.

Suarez is known for being a very spontaneous footballer, thus it wasn’t much of a surprise to see him attempt a shot like this.

As seen above, Suarez tried his luck with a volley from the halfway line last night, an attempt that only missed the goal by a matter of inches.

Suarez scored a fair few of these during his time with Liverpool, however had this one gone in, it’d surely have gone down as the best goal of his career.

