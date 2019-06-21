Video: Man United ‘keeper Dean Henderson produces horrendous error to concede as England knocked out of U21 Euros

Man United shot-stopper Dean Henderson had a moment to forget for England this evening, as he produced an awful howler to hand Romania a 3-2 lead at the U21 Euros.

Having been one of the standout players of the tournament so far, Henderson undid all of his brilliant work with this moment, as he let a 30-yard effort slip through his hands to hand Romania the lead.

It was a mad but disappointing end to the game for England, who will now have nothing to play for in their clash against Croatia on Monday.