‘We have to do the same’ – Klopp drops big hint over Liverpool summer transfer plans

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dropped a big hint that the Reds could be set to spend big again this summer to continue to compete at the highest level.

The Merseyside giants ran Manchester City all the way in a thrilling Premier League title race last season, while they ended in style after winning the Champions League.

That will undoubtedly give them a taste for more success moving forward, and Klopp has revealed that the club must continue to ‘splash the cash’ like their rivals in order to continue to challenge for major honours and match their ambitions.

“Back when I was in Germany, Bayern had a bottomless pit of money, like £100m,” he told ZDF, as quoted as by Sky Sports.

“In today’s market, that gets you one centre-back. So this bottomless pit of money is enough to buy one player in today’s world and that doesn’t even cover their wages.

“Liverpool is an ambitious club and if we didn’t spend the same amount of money as others, we wouldn’t be able to compete. Everybody’s splashing the cash, so we have to do the same.”

Given the astute way in which he has built his current squad, it’s fair to say that there will be confidence from all concerned that Klopp would spend the money wisely to improve what he currently has rather than splashing out for the sake of it.

Nevertheless, given that Liverpool boast quality and depth in various departments across the squad now, the German tactician will undoubtedly assess everything and prioritise where to strengthen ahead of next season in order to help them take that last step to winning a league title while also trying to defend their European crown.