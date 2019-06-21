‘Would be hard to turn them down’ – PL star and lifelong Liverpool fan on childhood dream

Sheffield United ace Jack O’Connell will be trying to keep the club up in the Premier League this season, but he has revealed his affinity for Liverpool.

The 25-year-old played a key role in helping the Blades secure promotion from the Championship last year, featuring in 41 league games in the backline.

He also contributed three goals and four assists, and so he’ll be hoping to play a prominent role at both ends of the pitch again this coming campaign to ensure that they avoid relegation.

However, as a Liverpool native, he has conceded that although he doesn’t expect to receive a call from the Merseyside giants any time soon, it would be difficult to say no to them given that he has supported them since an early age.

“All my family are Liverpool fans so we couldn’t wait to find out when we played Liverpool and to face them on New Year’s Day will be a special moment for me and my family,” he said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“Obviously I am happy at Sheffield United. I’ve just signed a new contractand I’ve never thought about leaving, but my dream as a kid was to play for Liverpool and if they ever come knocking, although unlikely, it would be hard to turn them down.”

Liverpool look well set in that department following on from their Champions League success and run for the Premier League title last season with one of the best defences in Europe, but should O’Connell continue to impress, especially in the top flight next season, then perhaps he might do enough to catch Jurgen Klopp’s eye.

However, he was keen to show professionalism too as ultimately he is a Sheffield Utd player, and while there’s nothing wrong with supporting the Reds, he’ll know that the priority is to keep the Blades in the Premier League and that could mean securing positive results against his boyhood club too.