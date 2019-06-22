£140,000-a-week Manchester City star keen to re-open talks with club regarding new long-term contract

Manchester City and Germany star Ilkay Gundogan is said to be keen to re-open talks with the club regarding extending his contract.

This is according to the Sun, who state that the midfielder’s £140,000-a-week deal expires next summer, with the player telling his agent to get him a new four-year deal and increase on his wage.

We’re sure City themselves will be keen to tie Gundogan down to a new deal, especially when you consider how important he was in Premier League title-winning campaign last season.

The German international proved to be a fine replacement for Fernandinho towards the back end of the season, with the 28-year-old’s performances proving to play a big role in his side winning the league.

Handing Gundogan a new long-term deal will mean that City won’t have to worry about losing the player on a free when his deal at the Etihad runs out next summer.

It will also mean that the club won’t have to worry about bringing in more than one new midfielder in the transfer market this summer, something that’ll do the club a whole world of good from a financial standpoint.

It’ll be interesting to see when Gundogan ends up penning a new deal with Pep Guardiola’s side, as should the saga drag on, a few rumours may surface regarding the German’s future with the English champions.