£80M-rated Premier League star drops BIG Man United transfer hint amid Red Devils links

Leicester City and England star Harry Maguire has seemingly dropped a big transfer hint amid reports linking him with a big summer move to Manchester United.

According to the Sun, United are in the hunt for the Three Lions star, with the club even willing to pay the £80M that Leicester want for his signature.

Amid this, it seems like Maguire may have dropped a big hint on his Instagram in regards to a move to Old Trafford this summer.

As seen in the tweets below, Maguire liked a comment that said “you’re going to be a fan favourite at Manchester United” that was posted on one of his most recent pictures.

Is Harry Maguire liking this Instagram comment for a laugh or is he off? #LCFC pic.twitter.com/MCXMkVGB7L — Justin Bird (Juggy) (@juggy1993) June 22, 2019

Harry Maguire ‘likes’ instagram comment regarding a move to Manchester United ?#mufc pic.twitter.com/BV8FtlnXPq — Man Utd Updatez ?? (@ManUtdUpdatez) June 22, 2019

Given the recent reports linking him with a move to the Red Devils, it seems as if Maguire may have just given a huge heads-up as to what club he’s going to be playing for next season.

United could definitely do with a player like Maguire in their squad, as he’d certainly give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defensive options a big boost ahead of next season.

Maguire has managed to establish himself as one of the best centre backs in England in recent year, thus it’s easy to see why the Red Devils are in the hunt for him.

And it looks like the club may have won the race to sign him if this is anything to go off.