Arsenal slap £45M price tag onto head of key star as AC Milan eye up summer transfer swoop

Arsenal have slapped a £45M price tag onto the head of Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira amid interest in the player from Italian giants AC Milan.

Torreira was one of the Gunners’ best players last season, as he played a big part in the club’s attempts to qualify for next season’s Champions League, something that club eventually fell short at.

And following this, it seems like the 26-year-old has caught the eye of one the world’s biggest and renowned clubs in the form of AC Milan.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Milan are keen on bringing Torreira to the San Siro this summer, with the Mirror stating that, via Gazzetta, that the Gunners are after £45M if they are to sell him in the coming months.

This is fair price to ask for from Arsenal’s point of view, as Torreira did only sign for the north London side last summer, and given his performances last season, has shown that he’s one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the Premier League.

The Mirror’s report also notes that Arsenal manager Unai Emery has a transfer budget of just £40M this summer, thus we wouldn’t be surprise to see the club sell one or two of their bigger names in order to add to this total.

And given the fact that Milan are keen on Torreira, it seems like the Gunners may end up losing the midfielder this summer just as long as the Italian giants cough up the money that they’re asking for.