Bid made: Liverpool make OFFICIAL transfer offer to sign promising 19-year-old attacker

Liverpool have reportedly made an official bid to sign Paris FC and DR Congo forward Silas Wamangituka this summer.

According to InsideFutbol, who are re-reporting a piece from Le Parisien, Liverpool, as well as Benfica, have submitted official offers to try and sign Wamangituka this summer.

The report also states that the details of Liverpool’s offer are unknown as of late, thus it’ll definitely be interesting to see how much the Reds are willing to pay to bring the forward to Anfield this summer.

The youngster managed to bag a total of 11 goals and two assists in 32 Ligue 2 appearances last year, as he helped the club achieve a fourth-placed finish in the league.

Given their depth in attack, it’s unclear to see why the Reds are so keen to bring in a player of Wamangituka’s calibre.

The Reds already have stars like Salah, Mane, Firmino, Origi and Shaqiri to choose from in attack, and given this, we can’t really see why Jurgen Klopp’s side are so keen to sign the 19-year-old.

Despite this, should the Reds be able to bring in Wamangituka for a cheap price, there can’t be any harm in bringing the Congolese forward to Anfield this summer, even if it’s just to make sure none of their rivals can get their hands on him!