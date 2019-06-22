Bid rejected: Arsenal fail with £15m swoop, increased offer expected for four-time league winner

Arsenal have reportedly seen a £15m bid for Kieran Tierney rejected by Celtic, who are said to be demanding at least £25m for the defender.

The 22-year-old left-back has made quite the impression for the Scottish giants despite still being in the early part of his career, having made 167 appearances for the club while winning four League titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups.

In turn, perhaps a move elsewhere to test himself at a higher level is a possibility this summer, but Arsenal will reportedly have to dig deep into their pockets to prise him away from Celtic.

According to The Sun, it’s reported that while the Gunners failed with a £15m bid for the Scottish international, they’ve been notified that it will cost at least £25m to prise Tierney away this summer as Unai Emery looks to add defensive reinforcements.

Crucially, it’s added that an improved bid could be imminent, while despite their best efforts, a swap deal isn’t seemingly going to appeal to Celtic.

Arsenal conceded 51 goals in 38 league games last season, giving them the second worst defensive record out of the top nine sides in the standings.

With that in mind, coupled with the fact that Nacho Monreal is set to become a free agent this summer and Sead Kolasinac has struggled with injuries and fitness problems since joining, a new left-back could be a key boost this summer to try and tighten things up at the back.

With the Mirror noting that Arsenal may only have around £40m to spend this summer though, a large chunk of that budget is seemingly going to be needed for Tierney and so player sales will surely be needed to raise further funds and help balance the books this summer as Emery will surely need more to improve his squad to bounce back from a disappointing first campaign in charge.