Ernesto Valverde will reportedly welcome Barcelona’s first summer signing to the club next week as they close in on a deal for Valencia goalkeeper Neto.

As noted by ESPN, Jasper Cillessen has been linked with an exit from the Nou Camp for some time as the Dutchman will undoubtedly have been left frustrated over his lack of playing time since joining the club.

Given that it’s unlikely that the situation will change with Marc-Andre ter Stegen as first choice any time soon, it’s widely acknowledged that he will have to move on to secure a prominent role elsewhere.

According to Sport, that’s exactly what he could be getting very soon as they claim that Neto will secure a move to Barcelona on Tuesday, paving the way for Cillessen to move in the opposite direction and join Valencia.

It’s noted that while it is a swap deal in essence, the switch will not be simultaneous as Cillessen will have to wait for his move to go through on July 1, although both shot-stoppers are seemingly valued at €25m which in turn fundamentally makes it a straight swap.

As noted by the club’s site, they have already agreed deals for Emerson and Frenkie de Jong, but those two deals will go through on July 1 and so Neto would become their first new arrival based on the timeline provided in the report above.

From Barcelona’s perspective, it’s arguably an ideal scenario as Neto will perhaps be more willing to sit on the bench and wait for his opportunities moving forward while he has plenty of experience and quality as seen in spells with Fiorentina and Juventus to be able to step in and do a job when required.

Further, it suits Valencia to bring in a direct replacement and Cillessen will hope that he can fare better at the Mestalla and lock down a starting role for the La Liga outfit next season.

As noted above, confirmation of Neto’s move is expected imminently, as Barcelona look to make their first summer signing with Valverde hoping there will be more to come thereafter to bolster his squad and prepare them for another gruelling campaign next season as they hope to compete on multiple fronts.