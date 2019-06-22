Decision made: De Ligt to snub Man Utd, Barcelona in favour of £62m move to Euro rivals

Matthijs de Ligt has reportedly finally reached a decision on his future as despite interest from Man Utd and Barcelona, he’s being tipped to join Juventus.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign last year as he made 55 appearances in all competitions to lead Ajax to a domestic double as well as the Champions League semi-finals.

Inspiring his side as their captain and defensive rock, he has also established himself as a key figure for the Netherlands, and there is little doubt that he is going to be hugely important player for both club and country moving forward.

However, speculation has been rife for months over his future at club level, but according to Sky Sports, the Dutchman has finally made a decision and will join Juventus in a deal reportedly worth around £62m.

It’s specifically noted in that report that Man Utd, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain were all keen on him too as he had emerged as one of the most sought-after players in Europe. However, they are all set to be left disappointed as it appears as though he’s Turin bound to link up with new coach Maurizio Sarri and the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo.

It’s worth noting though that Sky report that personal terms have yet to be agreed upon and so it remains to be seen if that offers a possible window of opportunity for another side to make a last-minute bid to hijack the move to Turin.

With Andrea Barzagli retiring at the end of last season coupled with the likes of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci on the wrong side of 30, the reigning Serie A champions are certainly in need of fresh blood at the back to offer long-term assurances.

Further, with Ronaldo leading the charge from the front, adding such a solid defensive leader at the back could be fundamental in their hopes of securing success both in Italy and Europe next season. However, fans of all the clubs in question will of course await official confirmation.