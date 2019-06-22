Double swoop: Barcelona plotting move for €200m+ superstar duo to bolster Valverde’s squad

Barcelona will reportedly look to try and sign both Neymar and Antoine Griezmann this summer in what would be their ideal transfer window.

The Catalan giants successfully defended their La Liga title last season, but their failure in the Champions League and Copa del Rey will undoubtedly lead to activity in the transfer market this summer.

SEE MORE: Bid made: Barcelona launch €100m plus player swap offer to land superstar signing

Time will tell who arrives, but according to Sport, Barca have a hugely ambitious transfer plan which involves signing both Neymar and Griezmann ahead of next season.

Naturally, it’s noted that it will be a difficult task to sign both superstars in one window, but it’s added that with Griezmann’s release clause dropping to €120m on July 1, coupled with their touted €100m player exchange offer for Neymar, there is a feeling that it can be done.

Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti are the three names said to be on the list to try and convince Paris Saint-Germain to allow their Brazilian talisman to leave, and so much will depend on their desire to approve of the huge deal.

Adding both Griezmann and Neymar would certainly hand Barcelona one of the most feared attacks in Europe coupled with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, and that is a daunting prospect for any defence in La Liga or the Champions League, provided they are able to find the right balance and chemistry.

Nevertheless, it still promises to be a very complex strategy given the figures involved not only in terms of transfer fees but also wages, as Barcelona will have to weigh it all up and decide whether or not it’s a feasible plan.

Neymar enjoyed a trophy-laden stint at Nou Camp previously but has been plagued by serious injury setbacks at PSG while they have struggled to make an impression in the Champions League.

As for Griezmann, he has already officially communicated his decision to leave Atletico Madrid this summer and so the Frenchman is arguably the more realistic signing out of the two.