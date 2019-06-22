Fee set: Man Utd, Arsenal told defensive ace will cost them €30m this summer

Man Utd and Arsenal both reportedly hold an interest in Torino defender Armando Izzo, but the Serie A outfit have given him a €30m+ price-tag this summer.

Both sides are certainly in need of defensive reinforcements this summer, as they were similarly woeful at the back last season.

SEE MORE: Pundit thinks Unai Emery should walk out on Arsenal if touted £70m exit materialises

While United conceded 54 goals in their 38 Premier League games, which gave them the worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings, Arsenal didn’t fare much better having let in 51 goals.

With that in mind, it makes sense that they are both reportedly looking at Izzo as a solution, although Calciomercato note that Torino consider him a pivotal figure moving forward and that it will take a bid of €30m or over to convince them to sell.

It remains to be seen if either club are willing to spend that much Izzo, given he turns 28 next year and hasn’t yet proven that he can consistently deliver at the highest level.

Nevertheless, what he has proven is that he’s a tenacious and solid option at the back, while he can also offer versatility with an ability to play as a centre-half or as a right-back.

In turn, that does make him an appealing option to come in as a solution to help shore things up at the back, particularly given the transfer fees being widely quoted for other targets linked with a move to Old Trafford and the Emirates.

As per Sky Sports, United have been linked with Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer, but he looks set for a £62m move to Juventus instead.

Elsewhere, Calciomercato note that Arsenal could be preparing a €50m offer for Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti, but with no Champions League revenue and perhaps tighter than usual transfer budgets, a player like Izzo could become a more attraction option.