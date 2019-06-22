Fee set: Man Utd demand £75m to green light star’s exit, Euro giants must sell first

Man Utd have reportedly put a £75m price-tag on Romelu Lukaku with Inter continuing to be linked with a move for the Belgian striker.

Last season was a struggle for the 26-year-old, as he managed just 15 goals in 45 appearances for the Red Devils.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly preferring a more pacy attack with plenty of movement on the counter attack, it’s questionable as to whether or not Lukaku fits into that plan moving forward, with speculation continuing to link him with an exit this summer.

As reported by Sky Sports, it’s suggested that United want £75m for the former Everton star as they look to recoup what they spent to sign him in 2017.

Inter are specifically mentioned as an interested party, but it’s noted that they need to raise cash first to afford the touted price-tag, and that could mean an exit for Mauro Icardi with Lukaku seemingly set to replace the Argentine ace in Antonio Conte’s starting line-up next season.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for Lukaku’s move to Italy to materialise, but his possible departure would leave a void at Man Utd which would need to be filled ahead of next season.

In turn, it promises to be a busy summer for Solskjaer, as he looks to stamp his mark on the squad and bring in plenty of quality and depth to bounce back from a disappointing season last year.

Having failed to qualify for the Champions League while ending up trophyless, it was a year to forget for the Red Devils, who will hope to add to the £15m signing of Daniel James earlier this month, as per BBC Sport, with Lukaku’s exit perhaps freeing up more transfer funds and space in the squad for new arrivals.