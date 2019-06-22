‘Good for him, now get rid’ – These Man Utd fans call for star to be sold despite impressive displays on international duty

Alexis Sanchez continues to impress at the Copa America this summer, but his performances aren’t going down well with these Man Utd fans.

The 30-year-old helped make it two wins in two for Chile as his winner saw them secure all three points against Ecuador on Friday night.

SEE MORE: Why Man Utd fear they will LOSE transfer battle with Man City for £80m target

That’s now two goals in two games for the United man in the tournament, but he hasn’t been greeted by a particularly positive reaction from fans in Manchester, who are clearly still irked by the fact that he wasn’t able to do it in a Man Utd shirt last season.

Sanchez managed just two goals and four assists in 27 appearances for the Red Devils in the whole of last season, and as noted below, he seemingly dropped a subtle dig in his post-match comments too.

“I have always had the enthusiasm to play but in England I’ve been given few opportunities lately,” Sanchez said, as noted by the Mirror. “But I’m relaxed. Representing your country is the most beautiful thing there is.”

“I twisted my ankle,” he added, as per the Express. “I kept playing for the love I have for this national team. When I play for my country, I’m always playing happy.”

As seen in the reaction below, United fans were not impressed by his goalscoring exploits and have continued to call on the club to sell him this summer, although it remains to be seen how much interest there is given his poor domestic form.

Many of the comments to Man Utd’s tweet also centred around the protest for the Glazers to leave Old Trafford, but many stuck to the topic in hand and slammed Sanchez as they will all understandably be bitterly disappointed with how he failed to meet expectations last year.

?? Alexis Sanchez scored his second goal of the tournament as Chile beat Ecuador to book their place in the #CopaAmerica quarter-finals. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 22, 2019

Good for him. Now get rid — Solskjaer Society (@2Olegendd) June 22, 2019

Sanchez Out — Rafi ? (@rafi6k) June 22, 2019

Sell him and stop tweeting — Thomas ???? (@_CaptainKeane) June 22, 2019

Nice.. Maybe buyers will be interested… — geet (@GeKongpam) June 22, 2019

Pity he can not do that for us, let’s hope he leaves before next season. — Sandra Pattison (@laslanzas) June 22, 2019

Nice to see him playing for someone. Must be fresh after taking the last couple of seasons off. — Kildareman (@Kildareman2) June 22, 2019

Get this sod off our squad! Take a loss and move him on — Mike Honcho (@HarbingerofWar) June 22, 2019

Ok…. but please sell him.. — Darshan (@Darshan1389) June 22, 2019

So. Sell him — CHANGE (@ItsKevin24_7) June 22, 2019