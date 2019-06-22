‘I will be here next season’ – Liverpool dealt big blow in pursuit of £45M-rated French attacker

Liverpool have been dealt a big blow in their pursuit of Lyon and France striker Moussa Dembele, after the player confirmed he will be staying with the Ligue 1 outfit this summer.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool, as well as Arsenal, are thought to be interested in signing the Frenchman, with Lyon reportedly after around £45M for the forward’s signature.

However, it doesn’t look like Liverpool, or Arsenal, will be getting their hands on Dembele this summer if his words following France U21’s 1-0 win over Croatia are anything to go off.

As per the Mirror, when speaking about his future, Dembele stated “I still have 4 years left on my contract, I will be in Lyon next season”, words that won’t be music to Liverpool’s ears at all.

Dembele has been impressive for Lyon since joining the club from Celtic last summer, with this form seemingly catching the eyes of both Liverpool and Arsenal.

In total last season, the youngster managed to bag 20 goals and six assists in all competitions, as he helped Lyon achieve a top three finish in Ligue 1 as well as reach the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

Dembele would’ve been a great signing for Liverpool to make, as the forward would’ve added another dimension to the Reds’ already brilliant attack.

However, it looks like the club are going to have to wait a little while longer before getting their hands on the French international.