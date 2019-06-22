‘It would be a disaster for the others’ – Scout sends warning to Liverpool rivals if Reds land £85m-rated ace

Everton scout Carlo Jacomuzzi has warned Liverpool’s rivals that it would be a “disaster” for them if the Merseyside giants signed Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

The Reds boasted the best defence in the Premier League last season, as Jurgen Klopp’s side conceded just 22 goals in 38 games.

While it wasn’t enough to win the title, Liverpool have undoubtedly done a fantastic job to fix a big weakness in their squad, with the signings of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson making a huge difference and turning them into legitimate contenders for major honours.

In turn, while it’s already a difficult enough task breaking them down, Jacomuzzi has warned their rivals that if they were to prise Koulibaly away from Napoli this summer, it could enable them to form one of the most daunting backlines in Europe.

“Napoli wants €130m for Koulibaly? In England there are four teams able to pay these figures,” he is quoted as telling Arena Napoli. “Liverpool? From the Champions League, they’ve gained a lot, with the revenue generated they can buy two Koulibalys. It would be a disaster for the others, to try to overcome that defence.”

It’s not the first time that Liverpool have been mentioned alongside the 28-year-old, as The Sun reported this week that they’re interested in the defensive rock, although Man City and Man Utd are also keen on the £85m-rated centre-half with a bid said to have made by the former.

City are in need of a replacement for former stalwart Vincent Kompany and so signing Koulibaly would hand them a huge boost, and particularly more so now if Liverpool are also interested, as seeing the Senegalese international form a defensive partnership with Van Dijk in front of Alisson could be a game changer for the Reds and a massive blow for their rivals.