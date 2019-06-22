Liverpool linked with SHOCK raid on Barcelona to land superstar signing

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a reunion with Philippe Coutinho amid ongoing speculation that he is set to leave Barcelona this summer.

The 27-year-old endured a difficult campaign last season, contributing just 11 goals and five assists in 54 appearances for the Catalan giants as he struggled to match expectations and the high standards demanded at the Nou Camp.

In turn, with doubts over his future with the reigning La Liga champions, it has led to rumours of a return to England with both Man Utd and Chelsea linked with a swoop.

However, as per the Express, via Le 10 Sport, Liverpool could also pursue a move and look to bring Coutinho back to Anfield having only left around 18 months ago.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have coped perfectly fine without him and have arguably gotten even better after his exit as they pushed Manchester City in the Premier League title race all the way last year while winning the Champions League.

In turn, it could be argued that they are better served not trying to bring him back to Merseyside, although there is little doubt that his quality in the final third would be an asset for them and add a different dynamic to their attacking threat again.

Pairing Coutinho back up with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino would make Liverpool an even more dangerous prospect for sides next season, although it’s questionable as to whether the Liverpool faithful will be prepared to welcome him back into the fold after leaving not so long ago.