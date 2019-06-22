Liverpool superstar given HUGE €200m valuation ahead of exit fears next summer

Liverpool reportedly value talisman Mohamed Salah at €200m after concerns were raised last week over a possible exit next summer.

As noted by The Mirror, there have been reports that the 27-year-old snubbed a move away from Anfield this summer with Real Madrid and Juventus eyeing a big-money swoop.

SEE MORE: ‘It would be a disaster for the others’ – Scout sends warning to Liverpool rivals if Reds land £85m-rated ace

However, fears at Liverpool haven’t been entirely allayed as it’s claimed that he will review his situation again next summer, at which point exit talk could resurface.

Naturally, the Merseyside giants will have no desire to see him leave the club any time soon, given he has bagged 71 goals and 29 assists in 104 games since arriving from Roma.

With that in mind, Calciomercato note that Liverpool have placed a €200m price-tag on their winger in a bid to put off any interested parties from even trying to prise him away in 12 months time.

Should Salah have another incredible season next year, it’s questionable as to whether it will be enough to put off the likes of Madrid if they come knocking, as they have shown year in and year out that they’re willing to spend huge amounts on marquee signings.

From a Liverpool perspective though, they will surely believe that should they build on their Champions League triumph last season and continue to match Salah’s ambitions and give him the stage to showcase his ability to be regarded as one of the top players in Europe, there simply will be no reason for him to want to leave.

Time will tell if that’s the case, but for good measure, it appears as though they’ve put a massive valuation on his head too.