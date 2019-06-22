Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez set to LEAVE club next week after failing to pen new deal with Magpies

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is set to leave the club next week after he failed to agree a new deal with the Magpies.

According to the Daily Mail, Spaniard Benitez’s deal with the club runs out next weekend, and seeing as the two parties haven’t agreed an extension, it looks as if Rafa is going to leave St James’ Park.

The report also states that Benitez has accepted the fact that his three-year stint with Newcastle is coming to a close in the very near future, thus it looks like the Magpies will have to conduct a lookout for a new manager ahead of next season.

Newcastle will definitely regret letting Benitez leave the club in the future, as there aren’t many better managers around than the former Liverpool boss.

Benitez is one of the most experienced managers in Premier League history, and has done an absolutely brilliant job getting Newcastle back into England’s top division and keeping them there.

Despite having limited resources, Benitez managed to guide the Magpies to an impressive 13th-placed finish last season, something that truly highlights just how good the Spaniard is at working on a limited budget.

It’ll be interesting to see who Newcastle decide to appoint as Benitez’s successor this summer, and whether they can appoint anyone who’s going to be a step up from the ex-Chelsea manager.