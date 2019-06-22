Nigerian winger Samuel Kalu COLLAPSES during training ahead of African Cup of Nations clash vs Burundi

Nigeria winger Samuel Kalu reportedly collapsed during the Super Eagles’ training session ahead of their African Cup of Nations clash against Burundi this evening.

This is according to Legit, who note that the player was immediately rushed to hospital following his collapse, with Kalu then being stabilised once there.

It’s always awful to hear stuff like this, especially one the eve of one of the biggest football tournaments on the planet, thus we’re happy to hear the player has been stabilised during his stay in hospital.

Nigeria will be hoping to have all their squad fully fit to take on Burundi today, as they look to start their African Cup of Nations campaign in style with a win.

Nigeria will be looking to win the competition for the first time since 2013 this year, as they look to be crowned winners of the tournament for the fourth time in their history.

It’ll be interesting to see if Kalu plays any part of Nigeria during this summer’s African Cup of Nations, or whether this incident will only prove to be a setback for the talented winger.