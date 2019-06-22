Speculation is rife over Paul Pogba’s future at Man Utd, and the latest claims have suggested that he has contacted Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri himself.

The 26-year-old is coming off the most productive season of his career thus far having scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

However, his form was still erratic across the campaign, with both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer struggling to get that consistency from him to be the leading figure for the Red Devils.

Rumours have been ongoing over his future with The Sun noting that Real Madrid have already made an offer for him, but Man Utd are said to value the Frenchman at £150m and so it remains to be seen if any interested party is willing to pay such a huge fee.

Pogba is doing his part it seems to push an exit through, as The Mirror claim that the World Cup winner has personally phoned Sarri after he was appointed Juventus boss this week as he seemingly eyes a return to Turin after a successful and trophy-laden first stint with the reigning Serie A champions.

It’s added that the United ace is extremely keen to return to Italy, while Real Madrid are also specifically mentioned as being interested as Zinedine Zidane continues his rebuild at the Bernabeu this summer.

A move to Turin though would give Pogba a great chance to win more silverware, while also playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo who will hope to be more successful the second time round in his bid to deliver a Champions League to the Italian giants.

Pogba hasn’t been shy in expressing his desire to move on and try a new challenge this summer, as noted by The Guardian, but time will tell if either Juve or Madrid are willing to meet United’s valuation as with no agreement with the Red Devils, Pogba will be going nowhere.