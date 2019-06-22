Pundit dismisses West Ham’s chances of prising Man Utd star away this summer

After claims that West Ham had made an enquiry to Man Utd about Scott McTominay, Danny Mills believes the Hammers would be wasting their time.

The 22-year-old made his breakthrough at Old Trafford in the 2016/17 campaign, and has steadily built on from that with 45 appearances across the last two seasons.

Having also now earned nine caps for Scotland, he appears to have a bright future ahead of him for club and country.

As noted by Sky Sports, amid interest from Man Utd in Issa Diop, it was noted that the Hammers had expressed an interest of their own and had asked after McTominay.

There’s mention in that report of the response from the Red Devils, but Mills has poured cold water over West Ham’s chances of securing a deal as he doesn’t see the sense in Man Utd sending the Scottish international away on loan or allowing him to leave on a permanent basis as he has an important role to play for them moving forward.

“I don’t understand why you would let him go,” Mills told Football Insider. “He’s started to show he’s a very, very good player. He still has things to learn, of course he does, but Manchester United now look like they’re moving in the direction of bringing in and bringing through younger players again, as they have always done.

“McTominay could be integral to that. He’s a young player coming through, he’s had experience already – big, strong, could quite easily play that holding midfield role. I wouldn’t even be considering letting a player of his calibre go.

“If you need the money to bring players in, there are other players that they could sell before I’d even think about getting rid of the likes of McTominay.”

Time will tell if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer agrees with that assessment, but ultimately it’s difficult to disagree with Mills on this one as McTominay does surely fit the strategy at United perfectly under the Norwegian tactician.

With that in mind, West Ham will surely be better off looking elsewhere for reinforcements rather than wasting time on a pursuit that is likely to end in disappointment given United have given no indication that McTominay is available.

Perhaps if he doesn’t start to show signs of progression and doesn’t take his game to the next level in the coming years, then it could be argued that McTominay will be at risk of being offloaded.