Pundit thinks Unai Emery should walk out on Arsenal if touted £70m exit materialises

TalkSPORT host Adrian Durham believes that Unai Emery should walk out on Arsenal if the club decide to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Man Utd.

As noted by The Sun earlier this week, perhaps coincidentally via talkSPORT, there has been talk that the Gunners talisman is being eyed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a target to bolster his attack with a £70m raid being touted from United.

SEE MORE: Bid rejected: Arsenal fail with £15m swoop, increased offer expected for four-time league winner

It comes after the 30-year-old enjoyed a fine season last year, scoring 31 goals and providing eight assists in 51 appearances across all competitions.

Further, he appears to have built a dangerous partnership with Alexandre Lacazette up front, and so the last thing that Arsenal fans would want to see is that duo broken up as it would surely have a hugely negative impact on their chances of success moving forward.

With that in mind, Durham has insisted that Emery must put a stop to talk of an exit before it gets any further, assuming that it is a genuine threat this summer, but if Aubameyang was to leave and join a direct rival no less, the Spaniard should walk out and quit the club, as per the video below.

Given that it would show a huge lack of ambition and it would see one of Arsenal’s top performers and biggest names leave, it could cause uproar amongst supporters.

On the other hand, the Gabon international is now 30 years of age and £70m is a lot of money for a player at that stage of his career, with that fee potentially enough to invest in a couple of top younger players to improve the squad and build for the long-term future.

However, Arsenal fans surely want success as soon as possible having been starved of major trophies for so long, and so selling Aubameyang would send all the wrong messages while seemingly raising question marks over Emery’s future at the Emirates, according to Durham.