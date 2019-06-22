Revealed: why Manchester United missed out on sealing transfer of talented World Cup winner

Man United reportedly missed out on the chance to bring in Germany defender Mats Hummels this summer due to their failure to offer him Champions League football.

It was announced earlier this week that Hummels had agreed to sign for former club Borussia Dortmund from Bayern Munich, a move which comes despite Man United being interested in the player as per Bild, as re-reported via the Mirror.

And it seems as Dortmund’s ability to offer the defender Champions League football was the main reason as to why they were able to beat the Red Devils to his signature.

As per the same report from the Mirror, Bild note that Hummels rejected a move to Old Trafford due to the fact that they aren’t going to be playing in the Champions League next season.

This news will come as a bitter blow for United to hear, and it just makes you wonder the type of players the club could’ve signed this summer had they managed to qualify for next year’s Champions League.

Hummels has been one of the best defenders on the planet in recent years, with the player winning numerous league titles with Bayern as well as the World Cup with Germany in 2014.

United could’ve really done with a player like Hummels in their squad next season, as the Red Devils’ defence looked more than worse for wear last year.

West Ham were the only top half PL side to concede more goals in the league than United, a stat that shows the club definitely need to dip into the transfer market to bolster their options at the back this summer.

And it looks like they tried to if this report is anything to go off, however their attempts to bring Hummels to Old Trafford fell short.