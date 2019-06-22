Talks continue over next 48 hours as Man Utd told to pay £60m in total for top target

Man Utd will reportedly have to pay an immediate £45m to Crystal Palace for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while the entire deal will cost them £60m.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new right-back this summer after veteran Antonio Valencia was released, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer short in that department.

While he can still call on Ashley Young, more quality and competition is arguably needed for Diogo Dalot moving forward, and it appears as though they’ve settled on Wan-Bissaka to be the solution to their problem.

However, as noted by The Sun, Palace have told the Reds Devils that they want £45m upfront if they are to green light an exit, with the deal set to cost United £60m in total with add-ons.

It’s added that more talks are expected over the weekend with Ed Woodward back from holiday, and so United fans will be hoping for key developments in this particular pursuit as it has rumbled on for some time.

Whether or not the 21-year-old is worth the touted price-tag is up for debate, as although he did impress last season, it could be argued that he hasn’t done enough as of yet to warrant such a hefty valuation and United are seemingly paying over the odds for him.

Nevertheless, it’s a great deal from a Palace perspective if an agreement can be reached, albeit they will be losing a top talent so soon after making his breakthrough.

The England U21 international made 39 appearances across all competitions last season, as he impressed not only with his defensive qualities but also with his attacking ability to get up and down the right flank to offer something in that phase of the game too.

That will suit Solskjaer, who after securing the £15m signing of Daniel James earlier this month as per BBC Sport, is seemingly looking to build a young, hungry Man Utd to bounce back from their disappointment last season.