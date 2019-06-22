Three players Euro giants are willing to include in Man Utd swap deal for £150m-rated Paul Pogba

As Paul Pogba continues to be linked with a Man Utd exit this summer, reports in Italy have suggested that Juventus could launch a swap deal for the Frenchman.

The Daily Star note that the 26-year-old has been heavily paired with a move to Real Madrid, while it’s suggested that he could move on in a deal worth around £150m.

SEE MORE: Talks continue over next 48 hours as Man Utd told to pay £60m in total for top target

However, the Spanish giants are seemingly set to face competition from Juventus, who are considering a move to bring Pogba back to Turin for a second stint after such a successful, trophy-laden spell previously.

In order to perhaps sweeten negotiations, it’s claimed by Tuttosport that Juve are willing to include the likes of Alex Sandro, Douglas Costa and Paulo Dybala in talks in a bid to try and convince Man Utd over an exit for Pogba and to fend off Real Madrid simultaneously.

Out of those three named individuals though, the Red Devils would surely be most interested in a deal involving Dybala.

Not only due to the fact that the Argentine international has shown world class ability for Juventus in recent years and has been a fundamental part of their success, but also because it’s debatable as to whether Alex Sandro is needed, and if Costa has done enough to warrant a switch to Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw has made the left-back position his own having put his fitness struggles behind him, while Costa managed just one goal and two assists in 25 outings for Juve last season.

In turn, if those three names are on the table in Pogba discussions this summer, United would be well advised to go after Dybala, who can offer real technical quality and creativity in the final third along with an eye for goal while complementing the pace and movement from the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.