Tottenham put together HUGE £107m package to land in-demand transfer target

Tottenham are reportedly preparing a big-money package to try and land Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele’s signature this summer.

Fresh from another top-four finish in the Premier League coupled with a run to the Champions League final, Mauricio Pochettino will hope to see significant reinforcements arrive this summer to ensure Spurs can continue to compete for major honours moving forward.

According to Football Insider, the Tottenham hierarchy are ready to splash out big money on Ndombele, as it’s claimed that they will make a £55m bid plus various add-ons for the midfielder, while he could be handed a lucrative £200,000-a-week contract while it also caters for a signing-on fee and bonuses.

In total, it’s suggested that could set Tottenham back around £107m in terms of the overall investment made in the French international, and so evidently they believe that he can become a huge part of Pochettino’s plans for years to come.

Ndombele made 49 appearances last season, and as well as impressing with his defensive work, he chipped in with three goals and eight assists for the Ligue 1 giants too.

Given Spurs haven’t made any signings for some time, it appears as though Pochettino could finally get the investment that he craves to take them to the next level, assuming that they can indeed go on and wrap up a deal to sign their top target in the coming weeks.

It comes despite interest from PSG, as per the Express, while The Sun also note that Man Utd have been chasing Ndombele too.