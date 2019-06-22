Video: £36M Man United target Everton scores brilliant long range goal for Brazil vs Peru in Copa America clash

Brazilian forward Everton scored a brilliant long range goal this evening, as he gave Brazil a 3-0 lead in their clash against Peru in the Copa America.

Having already been 2-0 up thanks to goals from Casmiro and Firmino, Everton then went and bagged Brazil’s third of the game with a brilliant effort from a long way out.

Everton has been linked with Man United recently, with the Metro stating that the Red Devils are keen on signing the £36M-rated forward.

And following this goal, we can see why they’re in for him!