Chelsea winger Willian scored a brilliant long-range effort against Peru tonight as he made it 5-0 to Brazil in the two sides’ Copa America clash.

Having already been 4-0 up thanks to goals from Everton, Casemiro, Firmino and Alves, Brazil then made it five thanks to a brilliant strike from Willian in the second half.

The goal came after a short corner was played to Willian, who cut in from the right wing before curling his effort straight into the top corner.

Pick that one out!