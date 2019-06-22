Video: Dani Alves finishes off brilliant team move from Brazil vs Peru, Firmino bags assist in process

Dani Alves applied the finish to a brilliant team move from Brazil this evening to hand the Selecao a 4-0 lead against Peru in the Copa America.

With the game pretty much put to bed in the first half following Everton’s long range strike, Brazil made it 4-0 in the second half, as Alves applied the finishing touch to a free-flowing team move.

The goal came after a number of passes saw the ball end up with Firmino, who played Alves through on goal, with the defender applying the finish in fine fashion.

We can see why some people have Brazil as their favourites to win the Copa America this summer!