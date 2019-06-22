Video: Liverpool ace Roberto Firmino scores bizarre no-look goal for Brazil to open scoring vs Peru in Copa America

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino scored a truly bizarre goal for Brazil this evening as he opened the scoring for the Selecao in their match against Peru.

Having already gone 1-0 up just minutes earlier thanks to Casemiro, Firmino then made it 2-0 in bizarre fashion.

Having closed the down the goalkeeper, the ball was blocked by Firmino, with it then hitting the post before the Brazilian latched into the rebound, rounding the ‘keeper and slotting home with a cheeky no-look finish.

There just is no stopping this man some times!