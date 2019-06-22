Man Utd fans will be scratching their heads on Saturday morning after Alexis Sanchez scored another goal for Chile at the Copa America.

The 30-year-old managed just two goals and four assists in 27 appearances for the Red Devils last season, as injury and fitness troubles coupled with poor form raised serious question marks over his ability to make his stint at Old Trafford a success.

It seems playing for his country is bringing the best out of him this summer, and United supporters will be hoping that it’s a positive sign of things to come from Sanchez next season, should he remain part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans moving forward.

As seen in the video below, the Man Utd star produced a brilliant finish in the 51st minute to put Chile back in front against Ecuador as they made it two wins in two to sit top of Group C and have booked their spot in the next stage.

Sanchez also found the back of the net in the first outing against Japan, although it wasn’t all good news as Goal.com note that the United ace suffered an ankle knock and so will be a doubt to feature in the next game.

For Man Utd though, it will be reassuring to see Sanchez find some form, whether that’s with a view of bringing him back into the fold next season or to help attract interest to get him off the books.

