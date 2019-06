Dani Ceballos scored a brilliant 25-yard free kick for Spain U21’s this evening, as he put La Roja 4-0 up in their clash against Poland at the U21 Euros.

Having already been 3-0 up going into the 71st minute, Ceballos compiled the misery into Poland, as he bagged a sublime free kick from a good 25-yards out.

It was a brilliant set-piece from the Los Blancos midfielder, one that we’re sure he and all Spain fans are going to want to watch over and over again!