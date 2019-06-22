West Ham eyeing up FREE transfer swoop for experienced 97-goal ex-Premier League forward

West Ham are said to be one of a number of clubs that are eyeing up a move for former Arsenal and Spurs forward Emmanuel Adebayor, who’s currently available on a free.

According to the Sun, the Hammers, along with Sheffield United and Watford, are all in the hunt for the Togo forward’s signature, however it seems like they have the edge over their rivals in the race for the player, as it’s also stated that Adebayor is eager to plan in London again.

It’s also noted that the 35-year-old left Basaksehir yesterday after both he and the club mutually agreed to let him leave, something that means the player is available on a free this summer.

Adebayor would be a decent signing for West Ham, as the striker is one of the most experienced around, having played for a number of the world’s top clubs during his career.

During his time in England, Adebayor managed to clock up 97 Premier League goals whilst playing for the likes of Arsenal, Spurs, Man City and Crystal Palace.

Given the fact that Andy Carroll has left the club this summer due to his deal expiring, it would make sense for the Hammers to bring in a player similar to the Englishman, such as Adebayor.

Will Manuel Pellegrini’s side get a deal over the line for Adebayor this summer? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see.