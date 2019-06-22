Why Juventus eyeing raid on Man Utd for Paul Pogba is good news for Chelsea

Juventus have been paired with a swoop for Paul Pogba this summer, and that is likely to mean that Maurizio Sarri won’t seek a reunion with Jorginho.

As noted by The Mirror, the Frenchman is said to be keen on a return to Turin after his previous successful spell with the reigning Serie A champions, although the Daily Star note that he won’t be cheap as he’s been tipped to leave Old Trafford for around £150m.

In turn, time will tell if Juve are able to reach an agreement with United over a transfer, which in turn would be a blow despite Pogba’s erratic form in recent seasons as he did still contribute 16 goals and 11 assists last year.

As per The Express though, with Sarri seemingly keen to prise the World Cup winner to Juve, that means that it’s highly unlikely that he will try to sign Jorginho from Chelsea, which would set up a third stint together after spells at Napoli and Stamford Bridge.

Although the Italian international did face intense scrutiny and criticism last season, with Chelsea’s transfer ban this summer in mind, the last thing the Blues need is to lose more key individuals after Eden Hazard’s exit for Real Madrid.

In turn, until they are in a position to sign replacements and bolster the squad for Sarri’s successor, they will surely be keen to keep the current squad in place, especially until the new coach has had a chance to assess the squad and make his own decisions.

With that in mind, Jorginho is likely to remain this summer which will be welcomed news for some Chelsea fans perhaps, while Juve will continue to focus on Pogba it seems to help strengthen their chances of winning more major honours next season.