Why Man Utd fear they will LOSE transfer battle with Man City for £80m target

Man Utd are reportedly concerned that their pursuits of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will see them miss out on Harry Maguire.

As noted by The Sun, the Red Devils have seemingly fallen behind City in the transfer battle for the Leicester City defender already, with an £80m price-tag put on the towering centre-half.

His arrival will solve a key issue for the reigning Premier League champions as they have to fill the void left behind by former defensive stalwart Vincent Kompany.

In contrast, after conceding 54 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, Man Utd have big problems in that department and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate for reinforcements.

According to The Express though, they have major concerns about their ability to now sign Maguire, given the amount of time it has taken them to wrap up deals for James and Wan-Bissaka.

It’s unclear why the management team couldn’t work on various fronts to ensure that they bring in the signings required for Solskjaer, as evidently they have various weaknesses to address this summer.

However, there is seemingly a feeling at Old Trafford that they will now miss out on their top defensive target, with City set to benefit from their split priorities.