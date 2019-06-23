Arsenal hit setback in pursuit of exciting £25m-rated youngster

Arsenal have failed with their second bid to sign this highly-rated young defender, the Gunners are in desperate need of a defensive shake-up this summer.

According to The Sunday Times (subscription required), Arsenal have had a second bid rejected for Celtic star Kieran Tierney, it’s understood that the Gunners failed with an initial bid of £15m for the left-back and their latest bid is reported to have fallen short of The Hoops’ £25m valuation for the 22-year-old.

According to the report, Premier League side Everton and Italian giants Napoli are also monitoring the Scotsman’s situation.

The Gunners leaked goals last season, with a complete transformation of the Arsenal defence needed, the best place for Unai Emery to start is at left-back.

According to Mirror Football, Nacho Monreal is being lined up for a return to Spain and Emery is understood to still have his reservations over Sead Kolasinac.

Tierney is one of the most talented young left-back’s in the United Kingdom, the ace is also undoubtedly one of the most experienced players in his age group. The star has made 167 appearances for Celtic to date – including 41 in Europe.

The ace has also managed to win 12 caps for Scotland’s first-team, Tierney is different to many other highly-rated youngsters as the left-back has shown for several seasons now that he can handle the pressure of playing for a big club in Celtic.

Given the waves that Tierney has made since breaking into the Celtic first-team, it wouldn’t be surprising for the ace to welcome a new challenge by moving to Arsenal. The 22-year-old has achieved everything domestically with Celtic and he should be looking to test himself on the highest stage in the near future.

Tierney could be exactly the type of player that Arsenal need to transform their backline, during his time with his boyhood club the youngster has demonstrated outstanding leadership abilities by taking up the armband whenever Celtic hero Scott Brown is absent.