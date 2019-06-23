Bid made: Arsenal star receive £34million transfer offer that will have most fans worried

Most Arsenal fans will surely not be too pleased to hear the Lucas Torreira transfer rumours hotting up as AC Milan are reported to have made a bid for the midfielder.

The Uruguay international had a fine first season at the Emirates Stadium, having initially caught the eye as a big prospect during his time with Sampdoria.

However, Torreira might now make a quick move back to Serie A as Milan get serious about their interest in signing him up this summer.

According to Spazio Milan in the tweet below, the Rossoneri have launched an offer worth around £34million for a two-year loan deal with the option to become permanent.

Il Milan si muove per @LTorreira34 e lo fa mettendo sul piatto almeno 38 milioni. Questa la prima chiacchierata con l'Arsenal: prestito biennale oneroso (tra i 5 e gli 8 milioni) e un diritto di riscatto totale, compresi i soldi versati immediatamente.#Torreira #spaziomilan pic.twitter.com/E7uekL44aP — SpazioMilan.it (@SpazioMilan) June 23, 2019

This follows Torreira himself fuelling rumours by admitting he’s not really settled in London and misses life in Italy.

“I don’t know if there’s a lot of things that I’m enjoying because I think I liked living in Italy more,” he said in a press conference, as quoted by Goal.

“The weather is also difficult,” Torreira added. “You go out in the morning and it’s cloudy and you get back after training and it’s still cloudy.

“I miss the sun. Mostly us South Americans are used to having sunny days. But I think I’ll get used to it as the years go by.”

Arsenal surely cannot afford to be selling one of their best players this summer, however, with Unai Emery already facing an almighty rebuilding job at the Emirates Stadium.