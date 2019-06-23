Manchester City hours away from completing first summer signing

Manchester City are reportedly set to seal the transfer of veteran goalkeeper Asier Riesgo from La Liga club SD Eibar as their first signing of the summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, an announcement of the deal is just hours away, with the 35-year-old shot-stopper agreeing terms for the surprise move to the Etihad Stadium.

Riesgo is an experienced name after a long career with the likes of Real Sociedad and Osasuna before spending four years with current club Eibar.

The Spaniard is presumably being brought in as a backup option behind first-choice ‘keeper Ederson, whose place in Pep Guardiola’s first XI does not look likely to be under threat any time soon.

Mundo Deportivo also suggest Riesgo’s signing was requested by a key goalkeeping coach at City, with the player also being brought in to eventually become a member of the club’s coaching staff.

While the deal won’t set many City fans’ pulses racing, it could be a smart long-term move to aid the team behind the scenes.