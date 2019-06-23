Offer made: Manchester United in pole position to beat rivals to transfer of £62m star adored by Solskjaer

Manchester United have offered a contract to Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes as his club look in the driving seat to beat Tottenham to a £62million transfer.

The Portugal international has just completed a tremendous 2018/19 campaign in which he scored 28 goals and weighed in with 14 assists from midfield in all competitions.

According to Correio da Manha, as translated by the Metro, Fernandes has a £62m asking price which Man Utd have not yet met, though they and Spurs have offered the player identical terms.

And were it to come down to a choice between those two clubs, the report claims Fernandes would pick the Red Devils due to being enchanted by their history.

United are undoubtedly the bigger club in terms of historic success, though it is unquestionably Tottenham on the up at the moment, with the north London side able to offer participation in the Champions League next season – a competition they also reached the final of in the campaign just gone.

The report also explains that Solskjaer sees Fernandes as the perfect signing for what he needs in midfield, and that’s hardly surprising given his far superior stats to someone like Paul Pogba.

MUFC have also been linked with Christian Eriksen, though he would cost £100m, according to the Mirror, so it could make sense for them to try to meet Sporting’s demands for Fernandes soon.

The 24-year-old is a top talent who wants to play for the club, and that could be priceless for United as they look to move forward after last season’s disappointments.