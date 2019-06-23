Solskjaer makes plea to Woodward over finalising €70m star’s transfer to Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly urged the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to get a transfer deal for Bruno Fernandes done quickly.

The snag at the moment, however, is that, following talks between Man Utd and rival suitors Tottenham and the player’s agent in London, neither club is willing to meet Sporting Lisbon’s current asking price.

The Portuguese giants want €70million for Fernandes after his tremendous form last season, but United don’t seem prepared to come up with that much at the moment, according to Record, as translated by Sport Witness.

Still, the report claims Solskjaer has asked Woodward to speed things along, so it will be interesting to see who can win that particular power battle at Old Trafford.

United fans will surely be hoping they can snap Fernandes up this summer, with the Portugal international looking one of the biggest talents playing outside of Europe’s big five leagues.

The 24-year-old scored 28 goals from midfield last season and provided 14 assists – incredible numbers for a player in his position, and figures that suggest he could make a big impact at MUFC or indeed most top clubs.