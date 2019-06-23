Chelsea fans can be justifiably gutted about losing Eden Hazard to Real Madrid this summer, but they might not miss him for too long if Christian Pulisic gets his way.

Watch below as the USA international produces some outstanding skill for his country, showing precisely the kind of ability and flair that will have attracted the Blues to him in the first place.

Pulisic looks to be a real bag of tricks and that should go down a treat at Stamford Bridge as they look to begin the post-Hazard era in 2019/20.

The 20-year-old was also on the score sheet for the USA as they thrashed Trinidad and Tobago 6-0.

His goal wasn’t bad either, and you can see it below…