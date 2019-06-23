Manchester United could make their second signing of the summer next week, the transfer of this highly-rated star will no doubt excite frustrated United fans.

According to the Manchester Evening News via Football Insider, Manchester United have made a breakthrough with Crystal Palace in negotiations over the transfer of full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

It’s understood that the two clubs recently held another round of talks in London and the Eagles are happy with United’s offer of a initial £40m plus £15m in performance-related add-ons.

United’s £55m deal for the right-back could be sealed sooner than expected because of the collapse of England’s Under-21s in the Under-21 European Championships.

According to Football Insider, United are prepared for Wan-Bissaka to conduct a medical in Manchester next week, with the Under-21s surprising everyone by crashing out of the tournament in the group stages, England’s youngsters will head home after their final group game against Croatia.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be over the moon if United can manage to secure Wan-Bissaka’s signing, the Norwegian is understood to be targeting young and hungry players for his mammoth rebuild of the Red Devils and 21-year-old Wan-Bissaka certainly fits that bill.

United are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements this summer and Wan-Bissaka’s signing will allow Solskjaer to solve the problem he currently has at right-back, both Ashley Young and Diogo Dalot failed to impress with their performances on the right flank last season.