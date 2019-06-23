Menu

‘Disgrace’ and ‘Disgusting’ – These fans shocked as Cameroon player appears to push referee during England clash

Today’s Women’s World Cup Round of 16 clash between England and Cameroon was full of controversy, this player appeared to push the referee during the tie.

During England Womens’ 3-0 victory over Cameroon today, fans were shocked to see that one of Cameroon’s players appeared to push referee Qin Liang.

In the 67th minute of the clash, Jeannette Yango appeared to push Liang, the referee somehow managed to stay on her feet, but the incident has divided viewers – with some suggesting the action was intentional and some stating that it was merely an accident.

Whilst we won’t know about the true nature of the incident till either Yango or Liang speak on the matter, it is possible that Yango was attempting to defend Engalnd’s attack and accidentally shoved the referee during her efforts to win back the ball.

Check out the incident below:

This incident was just the tip of the iceberg today, as well as this, the Cameroon team delayed play by several minutes after forming a huddle after conceding.

One of their stars was also blasted for appearing to spit on England Women’s star Toni Duggan, check out the incident here.

Cameroon even escaped a red card after this dangerously high elbow on England attacker Nikita Parris. Take a look here.

Here’s some reaction to the controversial moment:

These viewers believed that the push was accidental:

Some of the behaviour on display today has ensured that Cameroon Women’s are going to hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

It’s clear to see that the team weren’t gracious and respectful in defeat and they will now have a bad reputation going into other major tournaments in the future.

