Today’s Women’s World Cup Round of 16 clash between England and Cameroon was full of controversy, this player appeared to push the referee during the tie.

During England Womens’ 3-0 victory over Cameroon today, fans were shocked to see that one of Cameroon’s players appeared to push referee Qin Liang.

In the 67th minute of the clash, Jeannette Yango appeared to push Liang, the referee somehow managed to stay on her feet, but the incident has divided viewers – with some suggesting the action was intentional and some stating that it was merely an accident.

Whilst we won’t know about the true nature of the incident till either Yango or Liang speak on the matter, it is possible that Yango was attempting to defend Engalnd’s attack and accidentally shoved the referee during her efforts to win back the ball.

Check out the incident below:

The Cameroon player shoving the referee… I swear I've never seen anything like this ever before. Bless the poor referee and the Cameroon team is an absolute disgrace. #ENGCMR #ENGCAM #Eng #CMR pic.twitter.com/Si61NdN0GH — IcefoxX (@IcefoxXLP) June 23, 2019

Jesus Christ, the unprofessionalism of some of these Cameroon players is laughable: spitting, elbowing and even taking their frustrations out on the officials. ???? pic.twitter.com/QvLXvHLkKA — ?.? ??????? (@passitin) June 23, 2019

This incident was just the tip of the iceberg today, as well as this, the Cameroon team delayed play by several minutes after forming a huddle after conceding.

One of their stars was also blasted for appearing to spit on England Women’s star Toni Duggan, check out the incident here.

Cameroon even escaped a red card after this dangerously high elbow on England attacker Nikita Parris. Take a look here.

Here’s some reaction to the controversial moment:

How is that not a red card! Ref needs to toughen up — jimmy smith (@jimmysmith89) June 23, 2019

Shame on that player — sam P (@tiibred7) June 23, 2019

Need to take serious action otherwise just looks like a farce – hefty fine and ban — Daniel Morton (@Beekeeper1051) June 23, 2019

Absolutely shocking to see the behaviour from their team today — Lauren (@Lollyblast) June 23, 2019

Here here. An absolute joke!

This must be stamped out of the game and quickly. Go #Lionesses It’s coming home…. — tellthetimeuk (@tellthetimeuk) June 23, 2019

Im Cameroonian and im so shocked by this…I don’t understand nor accept this behaviour.This is a shame — BlasianAhgase (@mimi15811348) June 23, 2019

Honestly so savage, no need for her to shove her like that at all — Sanlach (@Sanlach1) June 23, 2019

Just embarrassing on their part. They need to learn the game and the rules. Utter disgusting — Sebastian (@SebastianV07) June 23, 2019

These viewers believed that the push was accidental:

If you see this garbage narrative call it out. Context here: Jeannette Yango (CMR) was running to defend the English player and ref got stuck in the middle. It happens. Don’t make this into something spiteful, bc we are NOT here for it. #ENGvCMR #WWC19 #ENGCAM #ENGCMR https://t.co/iNnQkedrQ3 — Stephanie Burnett (@Stephy_Burnett) June 23, 2019

Totally out of context, obviously you aren’t watching the game. Cameroon has made some terrible tackles and decisions in general but that wasn’t on purpose! — Immanuel Ndumbe (@Lecouleur11) June 23, 2019

This is so out of context, if you were really watching the game you would’ve notice how the ref was in between both players, happens more than often in men’s football too and nothing is thought of it — FPLTroll (@FPLtroll) June 23, 2019

Some of the behaviour on display today has ensured that Cameroon Women’s are going to hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

It’s clear to see that the team weren’t gracious and respectful in defeat and they will now have a bad reputation going into other major tournaments in the future.